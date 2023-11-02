American International Group Inc. Sells 6,423 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 14.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,945. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.7 %

DT opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

