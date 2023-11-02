Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 8,523 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $30,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,691 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.4 %

WY traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.44. 427,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

