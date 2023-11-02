Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys Shares of 93,136 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,937,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.14. The stock had a trading volume of 253,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $413.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.