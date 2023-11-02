Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 2,580 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Otis Worldwide worth $37,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $78.04. 94,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,604. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $91.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

