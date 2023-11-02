Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 11,688 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 104,682.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,590,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 195,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 122,569 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,248,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,793,000 after acquiring an additional 63,548 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DWX traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $33.12. 843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,764. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

