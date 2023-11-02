Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.52. 4,014,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,124,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.