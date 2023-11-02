Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,514,000 after buying an additional 3,088,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $118,298,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $103,226,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,982,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.14. 70,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,584. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

