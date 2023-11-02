Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 808,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,841. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.24 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

