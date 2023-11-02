Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average is $167.89. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

