Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

