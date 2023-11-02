iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 34,893 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,191,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

TLT opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average is $96.82. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.