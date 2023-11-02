The Eastern Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Eastern Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EML opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Eastern has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $33,084.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,035 shares in the company, valued at $224,573.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 6,113 shares of company stock valued at $112,281 in the last ninety days. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eastern in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eastern by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eastern by 469.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

