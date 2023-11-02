Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

