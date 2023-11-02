Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,695 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Payoneer Global worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 91.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $71,376.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,333,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,803.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $71,376.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,333,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,803.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $97,727.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,299,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,668,159.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,234 shares of company stock worth $1,404,906 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.14.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 191.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

