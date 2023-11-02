Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 155.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,815,520,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.74 and its 200-day moving average is $232.65. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

