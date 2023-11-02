Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,460,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $289,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.