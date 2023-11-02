Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 94.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,496,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,675,948 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $303,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,008,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,301,000 after purchasing an additional 719,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,675,000 after acquiring an additional 221,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,230,000 after acquiring an additional 171,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $193.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.45 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

