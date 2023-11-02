Sandy Spring Bank Sells 124 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $262.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

