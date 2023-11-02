Sandy Spring Bank Sells 35 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,256.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,766.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,771.32 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,025.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,861.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.