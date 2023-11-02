Smith Salley & Associates Sells 3,959 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Jabil were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $212,288.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $212,288.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at $21,352,283.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,601 shares of company stock valued at $37,675,176. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average of $104.83. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

