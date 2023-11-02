Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,987,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
