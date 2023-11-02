Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,987,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.