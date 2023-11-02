Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-8.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.63. Marriott International also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.04-2.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $4.29 on Thursday, reaching $184.51. 270,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International has a one year low of $143.92 and a one year high of $210.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.10 and its 200-day moving average is $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,433 shares of company stock worth $20,122,274. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $1,526,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 601,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,081,000 after buying an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

