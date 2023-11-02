The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Raised by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Boeing were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.0% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Boeing by 9.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Boeing by 419.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 218,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $46,089,000 after acquiring an additional 176,287 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $192.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.01.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

