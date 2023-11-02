Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Walmart were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,331. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $165.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $165.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

