Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,583,000 after buying an additional 112,177 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,651,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,824 shares of company stock worth $6,154,246. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CL opened at $74.93 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

