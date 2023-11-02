Callan Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $116.11 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

