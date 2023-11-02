Savant Capital LLC Buys 3,985 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $107.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

