Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 702.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

