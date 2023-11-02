U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Cut by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,340 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.