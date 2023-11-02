W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Lessened by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.1 %

GWW stock opened at $750.00 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $703.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.