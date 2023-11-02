HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 31,229 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,229 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 659.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,695,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

MCHP stock opened at $72.77 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

