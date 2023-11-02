Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 135,888 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,875,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,888 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $229,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SDY stock opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.59. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

