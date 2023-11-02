Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 72,690 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,076,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $232,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 4.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.20 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.