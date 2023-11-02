O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $945.66 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $924.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $929.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,441 shares of company stock worth $22,919,634. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

