Motco Acquires 128 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Motco raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.26. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.45.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

