Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $739.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.77 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $751.92.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.67%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,372 shares of company stock worth $11,659,970. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.