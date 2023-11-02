Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after buying an additional 96,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $167.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

