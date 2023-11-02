Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Wealth Minerals Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$79.84 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.