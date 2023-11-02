Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $111.54 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.93.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,127,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $111,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.