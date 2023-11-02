iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,527 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,552,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,461,000 after purchasing an additional 860,997 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

