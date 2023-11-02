Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,989,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,776 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.56% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $256,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,052,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,635,000 after buying an additional 115,586 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,531,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,419,000 after buying an additional 349,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,730,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,091,000 after buying an additional 392,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after buying an additional 3,655,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.