Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $44.30 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,927 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $44,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,268,800,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.56. 137,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

