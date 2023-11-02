Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 172,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,307 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $608,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSV traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,313. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $77.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

