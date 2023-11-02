Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 247,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

