Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Lessened by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Unilever by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after purchasing an additional 741,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Unilever by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of UL opened at $47.40 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

