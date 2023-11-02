Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,765 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.52.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

