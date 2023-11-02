Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Perficient Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PRFT opened at $57.58 on Thursday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Perficient by 112,600.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $255,582,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Perficient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,336,000 after buying an additional 75,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Perficient by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,049 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Perficient by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,418 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

