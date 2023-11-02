Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.