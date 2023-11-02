argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in argenx by 15.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,748,000 after acquiring an additional 416,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in argenx by 185.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after acquiring an additional 193,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in argenx by 4,901.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,807,000 after acquiring an additional 129,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $494.78 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $497.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.11.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.29.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

