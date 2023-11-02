Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 6,311.1% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in First Solar by 1,036.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.02 and a 200-day moving average of $184.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.19 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,431 shares of company stock worth $4,927,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.